LETTER: Bipartisan dialogue in Fauquier: An example for us all

A small but significant bipartisan dialogue occurred this month in Fauquier. More than 70 residents volunteered to read and discuss Arthur Brooks’ book “Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America from the Culture of Contempt.” The initiative was organized by Leadership Fauquier with collaboration from the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center, The Open Book in Warrenton and the Fauquier County Democratic and Republican committees.
Brooks offers “5 Rules to Subvert the Culture of Contempt:”
- Refuse to be used by the powerful
- Escape your bubble -- Go where you’re not invited
- Say no to contempt -- Treat others with respect, even when it is difficult
- Disagree better -- Be part of a healthy competition of ideas
- Tune out -- Disconnect from unproductive debates.
These are good lessons for all of us, and especially our elected officials! Republicans have an opportunity to witness the “competition of ideas” with the formation of “A Call for American Renewal” announced by five well-known moderate Republicans (Washington Post, May 14), and other initiatives such as Representative Adam Kinzinger’s “Country First.” Democrats are also airing and acknowledging internal differences of opinion as they work to formulate a policy agenda with the thinnest majority in Congress, which places each individual Democratic senators (such as Sen. Joe Manchin) into a unique “veto” position.
Arthur Brooks ends his book with a reminder that each of us can be a leader by example. And while some sources report that the saying “Be the change you want to see in this world” is imprecisely attributed to Mahatma Ghandi, it is surely wisdom for all of us today.
-- Nigel Ogilvie
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.