I applaud the town’s [Warrenton] response to complaints about the adverse consequences of traffic calming measures on Waterloo Street. That response, however, suggests that at least some of the harm inflicted on Waterloo Street residents could have been avoided had there been more effective outreach by the town before the measures were implemented.
I don’t expect the town to be clairvoyant, but I do expect it to educate itself about foreseeable consequences of actions it intends to take. Those most likely to foresee unintended consequences are often the residents most directly affected by town actions -- in this instance, folks residing on Waterloo Street.
Had they been asked their opinion of the calming measures in advance, residents who have lost places to park or who have had to cope with oncoming traffic that can’t be seen from the safety of their driveways could have alerted the town to the harm the changes would cause before those changes were made. That would have saved the town time and expense and spared residents six months of hardship and inconvenience.
I consider myself fortunate to live in a town small enough that local authorities have the opportunity to listen to their constituents as well as to speak to them; to work with as well as to work for those constituents; and to learn from as well as to inform those constituents. I hope this occasion will spur more and better communication between the town and its residents.
Joseph Volpe III
Warrenton
