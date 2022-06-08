In regards to potential new power lines, Dominion Energy is considering, take a breath, everyone. We don't want mob NIMBYism, do we? I think this community is better than that. Can we offer something constructive to deal with this issue? Not just block it in our backyards, thereby just shifting it to someone else's backyard somewhere else. Consider these actions instead.
Let's all put maximum pressure on the Town of Warrenton to condition any special use permit on Amazon committing to incorporate rooftop solar and geothermal energy to power their proposed data center. Ask the Town of Warrenton to require Amazon to provide specific detailed information on the electricity needs of the proposed facility -- and provide detailed plans for meeting those needs with on-site solar and geothermal. Get an independent expert to verify that Amazon's response on energy needs and solar/geothermal capacity on site are valid.
We, the board of supervisors, the Town of Warrenton and the SCC all must look critically at Dominion's claim that new transmission lines are needed in the first place -- especially if Amazon is required to incorporate all possible solar and geothermal into their proposed data center.
Ask ourselves: Are we, as electricity consumers, and as a county, doing our best to conserve energy, save money on electricity and foster rooftop solar and other good, reasonable solar investment? How can we lower the need for more transmission lines and more power plants and more substations? What more could we do? (Note: PEC, the Fauquier Climate Change Group and the Fauquier Climate Coalition are working with farmers' groups to help farmers incorporate solar into their own individual farms, to lower their costs and support energy independence. Also, we have been engaging with the board of supervisors -- Supervisors Mary Leigh McDaniel and Rick Gearhart, in particular -- on how we can help this area adjust to the energy and climate changes that are already happening to us.) If we are not focusing on energy conservation and better energy choices ourselves, as consumers and as citizens, then we are part of the problem.
If we can unite on 1, 2 and 3, maybe there is no need for new transmission lines. But, if there is still a need, then we can focus on what is the best location for them, placing a lot of weight on preserving the beautiful, scenic, wonderful landscape around us while also meeting our common need for energy and energy reliability.
In my humble opinion.
Cynthia Burbank
Warrenton
