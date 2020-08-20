In 2018, Republican candidates were leading in 10 Congressional races in California when all votes were counted on election night. Within weeks, all these races were certified for the Democrats. What had happened? Ballot harvesting.
There is a fundamental difference between mail-in ballots for every registered voter and absentee voting. Absentee voting has been a proud tradition since 1864. Mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting are a relatively new phenomenon. Ballot harvesting occurs when a political operative visits a home and volunteers to help a voter make the “right choice” and then they mail in the ballot.
On Sunday, Aug. 2, the Nevada Democrat-controlled legislature passed, and its Democrat governor signed Assembly Bill 4. This historically undemocratic measure not only guarantees a mail-in ballot to every registered Nevada voter, but there is no requirement for a postmark; it allows any voter over the age of 65 to request assistance to vote for them, sign the ballot for them, and mail it for them.
The new law stipulates that votes can be cast and will be counted up to three days after Election Day. In addition, without a postmark, election officials could be counting ballots in Nevada for weeks.
What this means is that if Nevada Democrats, who control the process, do not like the outcome on Election Night, then they can simply harvest enough votes to overturn the outcome. In short, they have made it virtually impossible for [President] Donald Trump to win Nevada. No political party should have the power to change an election.
Fair-minded people will recognize that this process is patently unfair, undemocratic, and it destroys the fabric of our electoral system. I am sure the dictators in China, Cuba, and Russia would be proud of Nevada Assembly Bill 4 because this is exactly how they stay in power.
Let us hope our federal courts will rule that Assembly Bill 4 and other similar state laws are unconstitutional and an assault on our constitution.
Harry F. Burroughs
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.