On behalf of the Rotary Club of Warrenton, I want to thank The Fauquier Times for partnering with us to throw a Baby Shower for The Fauquier Community Food Bank & Thrift Store. We were overwhelmed with the response from your readers and community members and estimate nearly $15,000 of items and cash donations were donated to help families with young children in our community. It is truly humbling to see our community rally when there is a need this great.
Just as important as the items donated, your support and coverage helped the community become aware of the specific needs for babies and young children at the food bank and other organizations that support young families and we know that this awareness will help fill the gap in the future.
If community members still want to donate, The Amazon Baby Registry is still live and will remain open; they just need to search the Amazon Baby Registries for Warrenton Rotary or Fauquier Community Food Bank and buy from there – items can be shipped directly to the Food Bank on Shirley Avenue to save the drive.
Again, we deeply appreciate The Times’ and our community’s support of this project! We honestly couldn’t have made this big of an impact without it!
The Rev. Wes Shortridge, president
Rotary Club of Warrenton
