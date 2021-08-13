LETTER: Attention Nancy Pelosi: It is not your House of Representatives

Article 1, Section 2 of the United States Constitution established the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives. On Jan. 3, the dean of the House of Representatives, Don Young of Alaska, stated, “Madam Speaker (Nancy Pelosi) I say this with all sincerity. You will be the speaker of the House, not of a party.”
For nearly 40 years, it was my honor to serve as a staffer in the people’s House of Representatives. During my tenure, there were eight different speakers of the House. There were four Democrats and four Republicans. It is my belief that the most controversial, feared and dictatorial speaker is Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, California; her members capitulate to her views because they are deathly afraid she will deny them funds they need for their re-elections.
Speaker Pelosi has utter contempt for House Republicans and those Americans who voted for them. She has zero interest in seeking bipartisan solutions on major issues and the term “working across the aisle” has become a joke. Here are just a few of her dictatorial policies:
On July 30, 2020, Speaker Pelosi established a universal COVID mask policy for members, staff, employees and visitors. For those refusing to comply, including full-vaccinated members, heavy fines are assessed.
On July 28, Speaker Pelosi directed the Capitol Police to arrest congressional staff and visitors for failure to comply with her policy. The mask mandate has never existed in the United States Senate.
On May 29, 2020, Speaker Pelosi allowed, for the first time in our history, proxy voting in the House of Representatives. This allows any member of Congress to decide not to travel to Washington D.C. to perform their duties without an excuse or doctor’s orders. It also gives tremendous power to the speaker to determine the outcome of every House vote. Those Democratic members who vote for an absent colleague almost always comply with the speaker’s views. This authority does not exist in the U.S. Senate. This is despite the fact that overwhelmingly, the majority of the House members are fully vaccinated.
In addition, for the past two years, House committees have conducted dozens of virtual hearings, denying Republicans any meaningful role in this process. As someone who was responsible for scheduling hundreds of Congressional hearings, my subcommittee chairmen always allowed the Democrats to invite multiple witnesses, to have real input into the subject of the hearing and unlimited time for their members to ask questions. None of these things are happening in today’s House of Representatives.
Despite the fact that the FBI is thoroughly investigating what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the speaker decided to create her own special committee. When presented with Republican members to serve on this committee, she categorically denied the participation of duly elected Congressmen Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio. This unprecedented decision will cause irreparable harm to the House of Representatives. She gets to name her members, but not those representing the Republican Party.
As of Aug. 1, the House of Representatives has been in session for a whooping 63 days. It is far past time for members to get back to work, to end proxy voting, to curtain virtual hearings and to return sanity to the people’s House of Representatives.
I am writing this op-ed because I, like most citizens of Fauquier County, care deeply about what happens in the U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation this institution considers affects our freedoms, livelihood and how we live our daily lives. Sadly, the compliant corporate media will never write about these subjects because they apparently do not believe the people of Fauquier County have a right to be informed.
The U.S. House of Representatives does not belong to Nancy Pelosi or any member of Congress. It belongs to the American people, including the 70,000 residents of Fauquier County. It is time for Speaker Pelosi to represent the people’s House, to stop denigrating her opponents and to end her egregious abuses of power.
Harry F. Burroughs
Warrenton, Virginia
