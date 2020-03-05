Two ideas in recent letters to the Fauquier Times have made me clutch my pocketbook: the idea that Warrenton needs more people and that Warrenton should prepare for the commuters from a subdivision that may be built in the wilds of rural Culpeper County at Clevenger’s Corner.
To artificially stimulate growth anywhere in the county is a stupid idea. Does every generation have to learn from their own mistakes? Fifty years ago, my generation learned the cost of artificially stimulated population growth at a time when subdivisions were popping up wherever a parcel of land became available.
It doesn’t matter whether a subdivision is built in the town of Warrenton or out in the country, the children in the houses in that subdivision have to be educated. Today, it takes the property taxes on a house valued for tax purposes at $700,000 to cover, primarily, the cost of schools.
Twelve years ago, traffic from the same proposed Clevenger’s Corner subdivision was a hot issue. A bypass to by-pass the bypass through the subdivision on the old Gold Cup racecourse was proposed. The question came up then, and should come up today: why should we, in Fauquier County, be obligated to help a developer in Culpeper County feather his nest?
Hope Porter
Warrenton
