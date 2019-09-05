As a citizen of Warrenton and Fauquier County, I am enormously grateful to Randy Rieland for his thorough and compassionate work in detailing how the opioid crisis is impacting families in our region. The first article in the series shows us the heartbreak and loss caused by opioid addiction and its impact on parents, children and babies.
For the past year and a half, I have been one of several volunteers at Fauquier Hospital privileged to hold and cuddle newborn babies suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome. When parents and other family members are unable to come to the hospital to visit and care for the babies, we cuddlers help by holding and comforting the babies in withdrawal. It is our gift not only to the babies but also to their parents, hoping that in this small way they can know how much we care about them and wish them and their babies strong and healthy lives.
Mr. Rieland is doing our community an enormous service by putting all the disparate pieces of this sad story together and, I hope, providing our community with an incentive to increase our understanding and support.
Many thanks to the Fauquier Times for publishing this series and educating us all.
Joan Caton Anthony
Warrenton
