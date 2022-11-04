We have lived on Winchester Street for almost 40 years and would like to take this opportunity to offer special thanks to Susan Helander and Ali Zarabi for their gift of time and devotion to our town by serving on the planning commission.
Both have avoided politics, offered unbiased advice, been available to their constituents and listened to questions and suggestions — remarkable qualities in these times. The debt we owe you is huge. Thank you!
—Bob and Blair Lawrence
Warrenton
