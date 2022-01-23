LETTER: Annexation of land around Warrenton would be a mistake

Do the residents of Warrenton, who elect the town council, really want their town to become another Manassas? The current plan to increase the size of Warrenton by annexing adjacent land will make that happen.
“History teaches us that history teaches us nothing.”
Are we destined to continue forever making the same mistakes? Suburban growth around Warrenton will raise the real estate taxes of every taxpayer in the county and destroy farmland. Fenton Farm is a case in point. It will not survive if the proposed bypass through the Olde Gold Cup subdivision is built.
“Bigger isn’t always better.”
Middleburg does very well without gobbling up the farmland on its perimeter.
In the many years (almost a century) that I have had the privilege of calling Warrenton my home, I have seen many changes -- many of them good, thanks to people like Ginna Farrar who was the guiding force behind the planting of trees on Main Street.
Instead of suburbanizing Warrenton, I wish the town council could figure out a way to keep Warrenton’s Main Street from being a bypass to bypass the bypass.
— Hope Porter
Warrenton
