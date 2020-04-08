COVID-19 is originally thought to be spread from eating infected bats or the infected animals from Chinese labs. These animals – and other endangered species – are sold and slaughtered in the streets in unregulated marketplaces, and not surprisingly, this is also where the COVID-19 outbreak originated. This aspect of the disease may make it unique to us in terms of its origin, but it isn't so unique in terms of the environment in which it was fostered.
To clarify, it might help to think about this in the context of how Mad Cow Disease came about (cows being fed the meat of other cows), Salmonella poisoning (from eating foods – most often meat – contaminated by feces), the need for the pasteurization of milk (to kill bacteria responsible for such historic diseases as typhoid fever, tuberculosis and diphtheria) or the spread of measles (again, originating in livestock.)
Even the 1918 flu pandemic can have its origins traced by genes which show that it too, most probably developed from a swine flu virus that transferred and mutated from an avian (bird) flu virus, and spread from overcrowded military camps where pigs and poultry were being raised for meat. In 2009 to 2010, there was a second pandemic outbreak of swine flu which originated in Mexican and U.S. pig populations), causing the deaths of 12,469 U.S. victims and killing an estimated 575,400 people worldwide.
Perhaps you’re beginning to see a trend here, and that isn’t by coincidence. Sick animals crowded together – frequently in less than sanitary conditions – then handled and sold and butchered by humans, inevitably leads to humans contracting infections. This is something that we as consumers are far removed from, but which has been fairly obvious to most farmers since the beginning of animal husbandry; how we raise animals and the type of animal we choose to eat influences greatly our chances of contracting disease.
For example, the Biblical delineation of the specific animals which could be used for food in the book of Leviticus were limited for just this reason; all of the animals selected were vegetarian animals that were lower on the food chain and thus less likely to be contaminated by disease and environmental toxins.
In addition, how animals are raised has a great deal to do with how healthy that animal is, and how animal produce is brought from farm to table also has a large bearing on how clean it is to eat. The many changes in recent decades from small farm operations to large-scale animal production on factory farms – itself brought on by massive population growth – has provided significant evidence of how pathogens spread among large numbers of confined animals and then on to humans.
Every year now, we add another 3 million people to the U.S., and another 83 million people to the planet. This decreases salaries due to competition and drives inflation due to growing demand. In addition, local taxes also must grow to support more infrastructure as populations grow in our booming towns and cities. Individually, adding another child to a family of four or another 100,000 immigrants every month to our nation of 330 million may not seem like a big deal, but cumulatively, this enormous population growth is not only destroying our environment, it has also put increasing demand on our farmers for rapid production and cheap sources of meat.
As a result, the process of raising cattle, poultry and pigs is no longer the bucolic lifestyle that it once used to be. Walk into any large-scale, contemporary chicken farm or "milking parlor" and you'd be appalled by chickens crowded in wire pens stacked one over the other, dropping excrement through the wires to animals below, cows confined to stalls where they lie in their own feces, animals genetically altered and given regular hormone injections to produce up to seven times the amount of milk they gave decades ago, then injected with antibiotics, their swollen udders cleaned by high pressure water hoses, then moved by conveyor belt to milking machines.
Moreover, this is hardly the end of the operation in which animals are slaughtered, packaged and then transported – in many cases across country – before it finally reaches our table. Increasingly, as a result of the globalized economy, much of our meat is making its way from overseas markets. And while the FDA may have nominal oversight of the poor conditions in which many animals are raised in our own country, it has even less opportunity for oversight of the way in which animals are raised and slaughtered and packaged overseas.
For years now natural health food advocates have been trying to impress upon people that how we raise animals and where we source animal products does matter. It’s not just the use of hormones and antibiotics – and the fact that we ingest these substances whenever we eat those products. It’s not just the contamination of groundwater when large amounts of animal waste moves as run-off into rivers and into reservoirs. And it isn’t just that large amounts of forest are being razed to grow crops that could feed people, but which is being used to feed animals that spend their entire lives in concrete and iron cages. Of course, you’d think all of this would bother a lot more people – but in most cases people don’t see it, and even if they know about it, they are shopping only with their wallets.
As with past pandemics, the only thing we are talking about is how many humans will die, how long it will take before we have another vaccine, and how much our economy will be impacted.
Until we realize the root of the problem – animal welfare – Coronavirus will teach us nothing new. The lesson we need to learn is what all the other previous diseases should have taught us long ago... that crowded, inhumane and unsanitary conditions are no more healthy for animals than they are for humans; and that we as consumers should seek out small scale local farmers who humanely and ethically raise the animals from which we source our milk, eggs and meat.
Tiina Nagy
Warrenton
