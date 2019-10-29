To the voting citizens of Fauquier County: I wanted to send this letter to the editor to endorse Angela Smith for commissioner of revenue.
Angela served as the general manager of Fauquier Springs Country Club during the last years I served on their board of directors. Although Angela had been a successful business owner for many years, she was new to the country club environment.Part of my job was to work closely with her to see her progress as a GM.
I experienced, first-hand, her outstanding business acumen, and the efficient and effective way she managed a staff of more than 80 employees. She was customer-oriented and ran all aspects of the club to best serve its members, while still transforming and expanding the club into a profitable business during her tenure. She displayed a vast understanding of numbers and budgets and provided thorough and comprehensive reports and guidance to the board of directors so that we could make the best decisions for the club.
I have no doubt that Angela will run the commissioner of revenue’s office in the same competent and effective manner. She will work to understand and resolve the concerns and problems facing all the taxpayers in Fauquier County. I encourage you to vote for Angela Smith on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for Fauquier County commissioner of revenue.
William Fendley
Casanova
