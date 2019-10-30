I have struggled to share my thoughts on the commissioner of revenue race, but as the election is drawing near, I want to share my thoughts publicly. Many voters don’t understand what the commissioner of revenue does for our county. They work closely with the board of supervisors, treasurer and county clerk’s offices to maintain tax records for our citizens and businesses. They are charged with ensuring the correct personal property, real estate and business tax is assessed and everyone pays their fair share based on current code.
The current mission statement on the county’s website states this office is the “watch dog” and assessor for the property tax revenue for Fauquier County. In my view this should be an independent voice as this person is essentially the chief financial officer of our county, providing counsel to the board of supervisors so they can make the best long-term financial decisions for our county.
The Republican candidate, Mr. [Eric] Maybach, is a nice young man who comes from a solid Warrenton family and I have had the pleasure of getting to know him a little since the election season started. He has a charming family and some interesting thoughts about how the commissioner’s office could help with financial education and responsibility in our community. He had my vote in the primary, though I felt he didn’t have the depth of experience I was looking for in a candidate to fill the position described above.
His opponent, Angela Smith, is running as an independent and is also a multi-generational Fauquier resident with deep roots here in our county. She has owned several successful businesses and employed countless residents over the years. She volunteers regularly in our community; in fact, the first time I met her was when we were serving on the chamber board together nearly a decade ago, since that time, we’ve had the opportunity to serve shoulder to shoulder on many Rotary projects together. During my tenure in the Warrenton Rotary Club, she has served on the board for several years including as president of our 70+ member club.
I’ve watched her closely as she uses her accounting degree and experience as a tax accountant to analyze business opportunities and real estate investments and made seemingly difficult decisions because it was the right one in the long game. I’ve witnessed her addressing community leaders at planning commission and board of supervisors meetings where she can comfortably and articulately express her research and data in a way that they can receive and understand.
Her leadership experience, knowledge of business, real estate investing, attention to detail and communication skills are impressive. It is with this experience of working with Angela that I have concluded that she has the business acumen and experience necessary to best serve our county as our commissioner of revenue, and therefore she has my vote. We will be voting Smith on Nov. 5.
Amelia Stansell
Warrenton
