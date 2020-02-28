Today's [Feb. 19] issue of the Times has an article in the opinion section that gave me pause “We are the first Americans to fail to uphold the constitution (sic)."
My immediate thought was to quote Paul Harvey's [legendary commentator] "Why is that?" While the article attempts to explain the charge, the answer fails to get it right! As I continued to read on, I became more convinced of two possibilities. First, if CNN were to announce that life has been discovered on Mars, this author would, out of the box, blame President Trump. Second, he reminds me of the old joke about the guy who was seated at the opening of act two of a Broadway play and, then, complained about the ending.
Act two, in the case for this author, is the Senate impeachment hearing where he complains about the breakdown of the constitutional process, e.g., "no witnesses;" "a defendant [President Trump] openly flaunting his crimes on TV;” "75 percent of Americans wanted witnesses called;" etc., eventually arriving at his complaint. I'm thinkin' why does he not mention the lack of witnesses [in the president's defense] during the House side of the hearing. Could be he missed "Act One:," or not! I'm now thinkin' "or not."
From here on the reader is lectured on the fix for such atrocities as, "We can start by not electing any of those officials who were deaf to the voices of the American people."
Shazam, something I can agree with, and I remain optimistic that American voters will indeed remember exactly who those act one "deaf to the ear" officials were come Nov. 4.
Ron Nist
Warrenton
