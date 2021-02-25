I became fascinated at the responses Chuck Medvitz received vis a vis his Fauquier Times opinion pieces of Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, respectively. To say ignorance is bliss would not touch it.
For sure, many Americans would support voting improvements, but Kathy Kadilak’s approach to such would be unconstitutional without an amendment.
First, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 aimed to overcome legal barriers facing African Americans guaranteed under the 15th Amendment. Those barriers are not the problems we face as the result of last November’s election. Second, calling for the federal government to make sweeping changes flies in the face of Amendment X. In brief, those powers belong to the states.
Regarding the subject of elections in Virginia, many provisions will be found in the Code of Virginia Title 24.2 Elections. For example, persons entitled to register and vote; moving from precinct; voter registration by mail; persons entitled to vote by absentee ballot; application for absentee ballot; and more. I suspect that other states have similar procedural rules as well; therefore, the voting problem of Nov. 3, 2020, I would argue, was not a lack of regulation, rather a manipulation of said regulations being a means to a fraudulent end.
As to Medvitz’s article of Feb. 10, I find the response more exasperating. While it is true that most Trump lawsuits have been dismissed nationwide, the losses have been due more to legal procedural issues than merit of evidence, i.e., lack of standing, proof of injury to the plaintiffs and so on. The crux of the failure in Pennsylvania surrounded a “notice-and-cure” issue where voter ballots were rejected, e.g., failing to “place them in secrecy envelopes,” thus were not cured with a provisional ballot. Defendants argued successfully that the Pennsylvania Election Code “does not provide for the ‘notice and opportunity to cure’”— end of argument.
In Arizona, the State Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Eddie Farnsworth said subpoenas had been issued to audit the Dominion Voting System equipment used in Maricopa County and surrounds. A vote on a resolution to hold the county board in contempt for not complying failed in a 15-15 tie, “due to GOP state Sen. Paul Boyer joining with 14 Democratic senators.”
In Nevada, the judge accepted, in a limited way, testimony from Republican data analyst, Jesse Kamzol, who identified nearly 87,000 improper or illegal votes cast statewide: more than 1,500 dead people; thousands of ballots from “non-Nevadans;” votes from people who didn’t live where they said they did; and more than 42,000 “double-votes.” The Democratic Party attorney argued there was no way to substantiate the claim where Virginia’s election laws might have easily proven such.
In Wisconsin, while the media hyped how President Trump lost his case before the [state] supreme court, neither the media, nor Mr. Potter, noted a case in which he won. In brief, the court held that “… the presence of a communicable disease such as COVID-19, in and of itself, does not entitle all electors in Wisconsin to obtain an absentee ballot under Wis. Stat. 6.86(2) a.” In effect, the Electoral Board acted erroneously [illegally giving absentee ballots]. Virginia’s coverage of absentee ballots might have prevented such.
Last, I remain amazed we have folks continuing to claim “mail-in ballots have been a part of the American election process for years,” which either ignorantly, or willfully, ignores the difference between absentee ballots and those created as the result of COVID-19-- never mind both can come in the postal mail.
Ron Nist
Warrenton
