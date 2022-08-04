There has been a good deal of discussion and upset recently concerning the proposal to allow Amazon to build a data center in the town of Warrenton along with the power line dedicated to its operation. Everyone has facts and figures and opinions to support their views, all of which give different aspects of the issue. For me, I like to view it from the point of view of what I call the parable of the good neighbor. Spoiler alert: Please read to the end.
The parable goes like this. My wife and I had just bought our house in November 1989, and I was driving down Broadview Avenue across from what is now O’Brien’s looking to get some supplies that we needed to settle into our new home. In front of me was a truck, stopped in my lane. I came to a stop and saw the driver speaking with someone on the sidewalk, apparently just passing the time of day. The two finished talking, and the truck drove on. I was irked at the delay. However, given time to think about it, it occurred to me that it symbolized the reason for living in Fauquier County, even though I had to commute 50 miles to work. The two gentlemen were being good neighbors who took the time to say hello to each other. I decided that was the reason for living in Fauquier County – to be part of a community of good neighbors.
One of life’s very few constants is that things are going to change. Warrenton, and the county in general, can’t stop development and the changes it will bring. Using the parable of the good neighbor, I believe that we need to stay true to our basic nature and try to be good neighbors. It also means seeking development using the same rule for the businesses allowed to come here. For a business to be a good neighbor, it must work with the county, not just Warrenton, in order to fit our lifestyle.
I have worked in data centers. Because of the international consortium employing me at the time, I know that it is possible for a data center to fit into a community – being open and transparent -- building in an area that will not detract from the local character, establishing a reasonable plan to handle the heat generated, using existing infrastructure with upgrades paid for by the data center for the massive power needed. In other words, being a good neighbor who wants to be part of the community and make the best decisions for it.
For me, it all comes down to whether Amazon wants to be a good neighbor. So far, I haven’t seen them making the effort. Maybe it’s time to require them to do so, or for the town and county to find businesses who want to be good neighbors.
—Kevin T. O’Neill, Director, Fauquier Climate Change Group
