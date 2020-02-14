It is with sinking disappointment that I learned of the impending closing of CK’s True Value Home and Hardware. I moved to Bealeton three years ago and found you to be most helpful in making our new house the home it has become. Your personal attention to every need I walked through the door with, the creative project solutions you helped me to apply and the genuine smiles that came with every visit, made me a regular and pleased patron. Your open appreciation for veterans has been a signature attitude and worthy of emulation by neighboring businesses.
A local store like yours, offering personal service to every customer, is a sign of a strong and growing neighborhood, and indeed one of a number of reasons for choosing Bealeton to live. You have always been a quick stop for the many “small needs” and have helped to keep our house and yard in good order. I tend to “save-up” things before heading to the “big box stores,” causing delays in upkeep and improvements. And they just don’t smile like you do.
Thanks again CK Home and Hardware, I (among many local citizens) will surely miss you every weekend. Good luck to your future, and may we find each other again.
Dave Huss
Bealeton
