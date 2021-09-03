LETTER: An open letter to anti-mask parents

I am sorry the [Fauquier County] School Board’s decision to require masks in schools upset you, but that doesn’t give you the right to harass those tasked with implementing the decision. Masking on buses is a federal mandate -- failure to comply could mean a $25,000 fine for the county. The bus drivers didn’t make this decision, and bullying them won’t change the rule, though it may lead to an even greater shortage of bus drivers. If you don’t want your child to wear a mask on the bus, you have the option to drive them to school.
Also, our school secretaries have no control over county policy, nor does our building administration. When you call to cuss them out or threaten that “things will get ugly,” you succeed in creating a toxic work environment for them, but you aren’t affecting policy.
I know you are angry, but you are in the minority. Only 15% of Fauquier County students had opted out of the mask mandate prior to the Aug. 22 decision [by the school board]. This means 85% of parents either support, or are willing to go along with, the mask mandate.
Why should a small but loud minority control what happens in our schools? Why should masked children with vaccinated parents have to miss two weeks of school because their unmasked classmate just tested positive for COVID? Your refusal to mask your child puts everyone at risk and greatly increases the chance that your child, and everyone around them, will once again have a disrupted school year.
Fauquier County currently rates as “high risk” for COVID. The school system has reported 113 cases among students, and a handful more in the staff. We have 565 students in quarantine. The school board’s mask mandate is designed to prevent worse, and I applaud them for it.
If we adhere to medical recommendations to mask and get vaccinated, we will eventually get through this pandemic, but without a community perspective that recognizes that we’re all in this together, I fear any semblance of normalcy is a very long way away.
Andrea Martens
Sumerduck
