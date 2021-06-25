You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: An early review for Warrenton’s new pub

The newly renovated O’Brien’s Irish Pub at 380 Broadview Ave. in Warrenton will hold a ribbon-cutting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. Irish dancers will perform at 5 and 7 p.m.; Warrenton Irish Session will play traditional folk music from 1 to 4 p.m., and the Elizabeth Lawrence Band will play starting at 9 p.m. The old McMahon’s Irish Pub sign will be auctioned off to benefit the Fauquier Boys and Girls Club.

In an earlier edition of the Fauquier Times, you had an article about the opening of O'Brien's Irish Pub.

Last week our daughter took my wife and wife and me to a doctor in Warrenton. Since it was her birthday, we wanted to treat her to a good birthday lunch. The first restaurant of her choice was temporally closed. The second one was closed on Tuesday. So, we proceeded on with doing other shopping.

Then we came in sight of O'Brien's Irish Pub. I remembered reading about it in your article. We decided to give it a try.

It was an excellent choice for a special birthday lunch. The service was great, and the food delicious in ample servings. My fish and fries must have had a special Irish taste. The Irish mashed peas were delicious. The birthday dessert was a real treat. To top it off was a chat with the owner.

Overall, it was a blessing the other two restaurants were closed and I remembered your earlier article about O'Brien's Pub.

Simon Schrock

Catlett

