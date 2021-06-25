LETTER: An early review for Warrenton’s new pub

In an earlier edition of the Fauquier Times, you had an article about the opening of O'Brien's Irish Pub.
Last week our daughter took my wife and wife and me to a doctor in Warrenton. Since it was her birthday, we wanted to treat her to a good birthday lunch. The first restaurant of her choice was temporally closed. The second one was closed on Tuesday. So, we proceeded on with doing other shopping.
Then we came in sight of O'Brien's Irish Pub. I remembered reading about it in your article. We decided to give it a try.
It was an excellent choice for a special birthday lunch. The service was great, and the food delicious in ample servings. My fish and fries must have had a special Irish taste. The Irish mashed peas were delicious. The birthday dessert was a real treat. To top it off was a chat with the owner.
Overall, it was a blessing the other two restaurants were closed and I remembered your earlier article about O'Brien's Pub.
Simon Schrock
Catlett
