Every so often a developer comes to Warrenton with plans for the prime 41 acres at U.S. 29 and Blackwell Road. This is Amazon’s turn. The company wants to erect a data center that many believe would be the first of several.
Municipalities love data centers because they yield generous tax revenue, at least during the early years, and don’t demand much in the way of town services. These centers are typically nondescript two-story boxes hungry for electricity and land for expansion.
Prince William County, hardly a model, is loading up on data centers. Pro-development actors in Warrenton government think data centers are easy money. But at what cost? The Amazon data center on U.S. 29 will become a Warrenton landmark, the most prominent building at the most prominent gateway in town.
Christopher Bonner
Warrenton
