When I first got involved in the Amazon data center issue, I thought noise was just noise.
But data center noise is a real issue. Noise alters quality of life. Despite investments in sound-reducing windows, one Manassas family moved their baby’s bedroom to the basement to escape data center noise. Health studies document debilitating impacts of noise and vibration. One Warrenton resident complained at a planning commission hearing of noise from a data center at the Warrenton Training Center – almost a mile away, over a forested ridge.
In September, Amazon submitted a noise study. Residents brought in a retired NASA scientist who “shredded” the Amazon study for failing basic physics, using the wrong tables and other foolishness.
Amazon acknowledged its noise study was invalid. On Oct. 15, Amazon attorney John Foote said, “it’s necessary for us, in order to meet your stringent noise requirements, to have significant reengineering done of the equipment on the facility.” But Amazon has still not submitted a valid noise study.
How can the town allow Amazon’s proposal to move forward?
Amazon has two aces up its sleeve. First, Amazon asked town staff to “clarify” seven alleged “ambiguities” in the town noise ordinance. Town staff made these decisions without a public comment process. Yet, previously, town staff raised no concerns with Amazon's September noise submission, a submission that was discredited. Can citizens trust the town staff to make fair, technically sound noise decisions that will protect their interests?
There is another ace up Amazon’s sleeve: Amazon asked the town to approve the data center without requiring Amazon to comply with the noise ordinance. Ever.
Amazon and town staff propose “conditions” for its permit that appear to require noise compliance at some future time – but if Amazon fails the first time, Amazon would have another 180 days to demonstrate compliance. And if it fails again, the condition requires only that Amazon “diligently pursue” compliance. Never, ever do the conditions actually require Amazon to achieve compliance. John Foote described this as a “happy place” for Amazon and Town staff. Indeed.
In effect, Amazon and the town staff propose the town allow Amazon to violate the noise ordinance without any penalty. None. Ever.
Except the nearby neighborhoods of Oak Springs, North Rock and Highlands would pay the penalty. They could be subjected, in perpetuity, to noise levels that violates the noise ordinance – violations of potentially significant magnitude. 24/7. 365 days a year.
The penalty would not only be on these families’ health and quality of life. It could also mean reduced property values for these families. Who will want to buy a home in these neighborhoods?
I ask the town council and the town staff to care more about a “happy place” for their own residents than for Amazon. Do not kick the noise can down the road. Require Amazon to demonstrate noise compliance now, as would be required of any other applicant. And open up the process to allow citizen input into staff response to Amazon’s alleged “ambiguities.”
Cynthia Burbank
Warrenton
