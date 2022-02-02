LETTER: Addressing the unvaccinated elephant in the room

In response to Mr. Fitzgerald's detailed opinion piece [Fauquier Times, Jan. 19, “COVID ‘facts’ presented by physician open to debate”] I would like to point out that he has left out what some might call the "elephant in the room": Unvaccinated people are dying 14 times more often than unvaccinated people. (Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
According to the Our World In Data website, which collects factual, recorded and scientific data from around the world, of those that are fully vaccinated, less than 1% are dying or becoming critically ill. This fact holds true statistically in most parts of the world, with examples being given in other regions.
Social media is not a source of hard, scientific or accurate data. It is a platform where people voice opinions and post the "information" they want others to see.
Mr. Fitzgerald clearly has a political agenda, since he openly mentions the (past) politicians he supported. If we are to be objective and focus on actual science, it becomes inarguable that COVID vaccinations save many lives and that those who choose not to vaccinate put themselves as well as others at great risk.
Our own Fauquier Health system recently suspended elective surgery. Why? Most beds are being utilized by those chiefly unvaccinated, critical COVID cases. These could have been prevented by a free, quick, and accessible jab.
Finally, I would like to add that we live in this friendly community of Fauquier, together, sharing the air and other resources. Let’s consider and respect others, including our local teachers, health and service workers, and not focus simply on our own personal freedom.
Rita Rowand
Marshall
