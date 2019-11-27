I am writing in response to the article titled “Former addict shares lessons of hope,” published in your newspaper on Nov. 18. I found the piece to be very inspiring and interesting as it grasped the nature of one’s humility.
Nathan’s [Mitchell] story is a special case in that it contradicts the common narratives of drug abusers and formerly incarcerated individuals in general. From what I gauged from the article, it seemed as though throughout Nathan’s life, he did not always feel a sense of human connection with others. His only real connection was with the drugs he was using. However, when he went to jail, this was the first time that he felt a connection to others and received an investment of love and care from the people around him.
Oftentimes in our society, we do not value or appreciate the connections that we build with others. We are not always aware of how our community and the people around us have an effect on our actions and how we see the world. Even after Nathan’s release, he was still able to find a sense of solidarity amongst individuals who related to his experience and this was the most heart-warming part of the story.
Nathan’s story was truly a tale of redemption and how just when we want to give up on life, there is someone to remind us how beautiful and amazing it really is. Thank you for bringing this story to light and representing Fauquier County.
Anastaciya K. Wheeler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.