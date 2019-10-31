Elizabeth Guzman recently sent out an incredibly bad-faith TV hit-ad on D.J. Jordan.
In what seems to be a long-running platitude among Democratic candidates, their Republican opponents always seem to despise children, or in this case, “neglect” them.
I think it is amusing that Elizabeth Guzman is trying to claim that a man who has four children (one of which was adopted from a foster care system), serves on the board of directors for Virginia’s Kids Belong (a nonprofit that specifically helps foster children), and has served four years on the State Board of Social Services (which deals specifically with foster children), for some reason loves to neglect children and that “Virginia families can’t trust DJ Jordan.”
Perhaps if the ad weren't presented in such an overbearingly dishonest fashion it could have had some utility. But its blatant disingenuous nature and attempt to smear Jordan as a child neglecter is quite honestly despicable.
If Elizabeth Guzman is seeking to bring Virginia families together or unify the county, stoking phony tribal outrage against an honest community member and by association his constituents is probably the worst way to go about that.
Henry Kokkeler
Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.