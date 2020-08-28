During what is surely going to be an election season rife with fear, misinformation and fraudulent claims about our voting system, every citizen needs to know the facts. After researching the topics of absentee voting vs. universal mail-in voting, the distinction is simply this:
In absentee voting, a citizen requests an absentee ballot online, via phone,or through the mail and provides the election office proof of their eligibility to vote. They receive a ballot with instructions on how to complete and submit it. President Donald Trump and his family vote absentee and he has publicly stated that he believes this is safe.
Universal mail-in voting involves the state automatically mailing ballots to every registered voter to enable them to easily vote absentee. Note that I said every registered voter. What does this tell us? It is an effort to cut the red tape and get the ballots to folks who are already registered to vote. Both Oregon (Blue) and Utah (Red) are among the states doing this for the 2020 election.
In addition, more than half of states allow for ballots to be collected by a family member or friend or other volunteer to be returned on the voter’s behalf. This provision is designed to boost turnout and ensure voters who are older, homebound, disabled, or live far from U.S. postal services can get their ballot returned. This is not a new practice and helps our most vulnerable citizens to vote.
According to the U.S. News and World Report, “One of the few recent instances of fraud related to ballot collection happened in North Carolina in 2018, resulting in a congressional election being overturned. A state probe there found that a Republican political operative illegally gathered ballots and workers testified that they were directed to collect blank or incomplete ballots, forge signatures and fill in votes. Officials overturned the election.”
The instances of voter fraud related to absentee voting are rare. Here are the facts as cited by Charles Stewart, director of the MIT Election Data and Science Lab. “There have been 143 cases of fraud using mailed ballots over the course of 20 years, which comes out to seven to eight cases per year, nationally. We are talking about an occurrence that translates to about 0.00006 percent of total votes cast."
Beware of claims about mail-in voter fraud. It is a red herring designed to have you believe you cannot trust the outcome of this critically important election. Consider this: when fraud is uncovered – no matter how insignificant – it is a clear example of the system working. Anyone committing voter fraud will face arrest, fines and possible jail time. Our country takes the sanctity of our voting system seriously. Trust that, over any rhetoric to the contrary.
Most importantly, please vote. Your vote matters! There are several options for voting and, if you haven’t registered to vote, please do so now. Go to: www.vote.elections.virgina.gov/voterinformation to get the facts and make your plan to vote.
Kathy Kadilak
The Plains
