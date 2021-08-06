LETTER: A warning about children in hot cars

We have all heard about the tragedy of a child being left in a hot car. I’m writing this letter as a warning and a reminder to lock your cars or leave the windows open, even when your car is in your driveway.
Recently, my daughter was visiting us with her children. The kids were playing on the porch when someone noticed that her 2-year-old was not there. It had been only a minute since he had been seen by his mom. She started looking through the house, calling out to him and the other children were looking for him outside.
I was standing in the dining room and just happened to look outside. I noticed car lights blinking and shouted to my daughter, who immediately ran to her car. Her little boy was in the driver’s seat, sweating profusely. He was able to open the van door, climb in and close the door with nobody noticing or hearing anything. Thank God he played with the lights, or we would not have found him. There was a glare on the windshield, and he could not be seen from the outside.
I thank God that I was in the right place at the right time to see the car lights. Everything turned out fine, but I wanted to share this experience so that others will be mindful of how quickly an innocent day of play could turn disastrous.
Elizabeth Day
Catlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.