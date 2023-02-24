I want to thank Warrenton Town Council members Bill Semple, Paul Mooney and David McGuire for their leadership regarding the Amazon data center special-use permit application and their efforts to vote it down. I would also like to applaud everyone that came out to the Warrenton Town Council public hearing on Tuesday night, Feb 14.
It was Valentine’s Day no less, and the Fauquier High School auditorium was packed. Everyone spoke with such conviction and passion, yet our comments were ignored by the majority of council members. One has to ask why, and why they let Amazon Web Services come in the back door and steamroll a plan for a data center that the majority of town (and county) residents are vehemently opposed to and will be adversely affected by. Their own Planning Commission also voted against the application.
Along the way, Amazon helped rewrite the town zoning text amendment; the town withheld over 3,000 documents claiming executive privilege during a FOIA request; one councilman was asked to recuse himself by constituents for a conflict of interest but refused; and the town manager that started the whole process is now working as an executive for Amazon. In my opinion, the application remains incomplete and goes against the Warrenton 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
Fortunately, I don't think this is the last we will be hearing about several of these issues. In addition, the events of the last several months have awakened town and county residents politically. I can guarantee upcoming political races will be contested; residents will be scrutinizing candidates’ positions; and voter turnout will be high. I look forward to the day when the pendulum swings back, and the will and best interest of the people is reflected in the voting of our local elected officials, because, after all, as one councilman pointed out during the public hearing ... this isn't communist China.
