When Don Del Rosso, who died last week, came to this county in the mid-1980s to work for the Fauquier Democrat covering county governmental issues, I couldn’t imagine I would ever value him as a friend. Those were the days of intense warfare between the Fauquier Democrat and those who were trying to avert the paving over of Fauquier County.
We may not have thought it at the time, but Fauquier County was the winner when Don came to live and work here.
Your loving Hope.
Hope Porter
Warrenton
