LETTER: A tribute to a life well-lived

It’s fair to say that a lot of us over-50 types take special interest in the obituary section. It’s where we learn about neighbors who’ve moved on – the part of the paper in which we least want to score a mention. We read and silently ponder ... What took so-and-so from the planet? What did they do with their lives before they left? Occasionally we see a familiar face and find the news hits especially hard.
I didn’t know Richard Vernaci, but I sure wish I had. The lengthy look back at his life on page 40 of the Oct. 27 edition caught my eye and I dove in headfirst. Talk about an interesting guy: He studied ancient languages, worked as a newspaper man, traveled the world, wrote two books, raised kids and apparently just about ran his legs off.
Sure, we older folks probably read obits because, at this late stage of the game, we’re inclined to look back, but I wonder if more young people should be taking in essays of this sort, too, especially when they sum up a life as well lived as Mr. Vernaci’s. Might they be inspired to ask ... How can I contribute? How will I leave my mark? How can I make the most of this thing – life – that I’ve been given?
First chance I get, I’ll take the Vernaci family’s advice, play a Beatles album, swing by the library, vacation somewhere sunny and grill a nice piece of meat (the Bistecca mentioned at the end of the obituary is a fancy Italian sirloin; I looked it up). I’ll do so in Richard’s honor, and maybe toast him while I’m at it. Bon voyage.
Grant Rampy
Warrenton
