Now is a time of great calamity. We are challenged by the pandemic, acute economic distress, deep awareness of our history of racial prejudice and growing knowledge of the economic injustices we’ve let accumulate. We live in fear of the unknown and disruption to our sense of normalcy.
But, as the ancient Chinese proverb holds, every crisis presents both challenges and opportunities. Our opportunity is to use our now-heightened awareness to confront fundamental problems facing us. It’s also an opportunity to rise to our highest levels of individual greatness.
Our inspired Constitution states these great objectives: “to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”
We have it in our power to come closer to achieving these worthy goals. But doing so will require us to transcend our fears and frustrations and rise to be our better selves. We must put aside rancor. We need to see beyond easy deceptions to perceive underlying truths. We must understand that we are not merely individuals but also part of the larger society. We must choose to accept the responsibilities that enable us to enjoy our rights.
If we as patriotic Americans are to meet these challenges and progress toward the goals set forth by our founders, we must rise to this opportunity by bringing forth the noblest character that lies within each of us.
Norman Reid
Delaplane
