In these uncertain times, intensified by political turmoil and a deadly virus, it is heartening to hear some good news. Fauquier County is a land of beauty and consists of a wonderfully diverse population. Most of us realize that we also have a population of the truly needy, especially during this latest pandemic.
My good news comes from a small community located just north of the town of Warrenton. Suffield Meadows is a small active adult community of 112 homes occupied by less than 200 residents. We have always been generous with charities, especially during the holidays, contributing to Toys for Tots and the Fauquier County Food Bank.
Earlier this year Sue Arnold, one of our residents, began collecting donations to the Fauquier Community Food Bank and continues to periodically deliver checks. The great news is that as of today, Suffield Meadows has contributed almost $7,000 to this charity. Sue continues to collect, and our residents continue to donate to this worthy cause, helping some of our less fortunate residents.
This message serves as a reminder that during the holiday season, the Fauquier Community Food Bank, more than ever, needs and appreciates donations.
John Dunkin
President, Suffield Meadows CUOA
