LETTER: A theory on why people will not get vaccinated for COVID

Bravo, Dr. Swift (“Straight talk about how we can help one another get through the pandemic,” Fauquier Times, Jan. 5), Andrea [Martens] (“Last week’s letter about COVID spread misinformation,” Fauquier Times, Jan. 26), Leo [Schefer] (“Unvaccinated may have been misinformed by social media,” Fauquier Times, Jan. 26) and Harriet [Hodgkin] (“Nurse speaks from personal experience: Masks and vaccinations work,” Fauquier Times, Jan. 26) for providing well-reasoned comments about the COVID pandemic and the vaccine. And thank you, Charlie [Fitzgerald] (“COVID ‘facts’ presented by physician open to debate,” Fauquier Times, Jan. 19) for providing your point of view. I don't agree with it, except for one point: The response at the beginning of the pandemic was a disaster, and we are still paying for that lack of responsible leadership to this day.
With only 67% of the Fauquier County population fully vaccinated, my concern is trying to figure out why a large percentage of our intelligent, responsible, hard-working neighbors refuse to get vaccinated. I have scoured social media, and I believe I've done it. In my opinion, there are only four reasons that explain it.
The first category I call “true anti-vaxxers.” If you've only come out as an anti-COVID-vaxxer, that doesn't count. True anti-vaxxers are life-long anti-vaxxers, and they boldly refuse to let their children get any vaccinations – in spite of the fact that most of them, as children, had that benefit. I calculate that this category is the smallest percentage, say 10% of the total unvaccinated population.
The next group is the “paranoid/conspiracy theorist” folks. For them, the pandemic may have been cooked up as a strategy to undermine our former president's reelection, so the vaccine is unnecessary. The reports of COVID infections and deaths may be made up. They believe the 2020 election was a fraud, and Jan. 6, if it happened at all, was just a peaceful protest that's been exaggerated by the media. No matter the subject, you can't convince the members of this group that the universe isn't against them. My analysis says they make up 30% of the unvaccinated population.
The third group refuse to get vaccinated for political reasons. It's a matter of principle since getting vaccinated doesn't align with their favorite politicians' or Fox News star performers' rhetoric. Reality doesn't matter. What matters is solidarity with their political party. Their motto: “Nobody's gonna make me get a vaccine (or wear a mask) no matter how much sense it makes, dammit!” In my opinion, they make up about 40% of the unvaccinated population.
The last group holds the vast majority of unvaccinated Americans. They won't get the vaccine because they are afraid of the needle. Sixty percent of the unvaccinated folks in America, according to my extensive research on social media, are just simply afraid of getting stuck.
There isn't much we can do to convince the first three groups to get vaccinated. The last group, though, I can help. Go ahead and make your appointment to get vaccinated. When the day arrives, put some relaxing music on the radio and hum along as you drive to the site. If there's a line inside, continue humming to yourself while you wait. Avoid eye contact. Finally, when you sit in the chair to get your shot, don't look at or acknowledge the person giving it. Instead, start singing, as loudly as you can, the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
It will be over with before you reach the chorus. It's your right, of course, to sing the entire song if you want. There are six verses (assuming my internet search provided reliable data).
I hope this helps you to understand your family, friends and neighbors who are unvaccinated. I'm sorry the percentages don't add up. Neither do the reasons for not getting vaccinated.
Jeff Wallace
Warrenton
