In the early hours before school, when I opened up my email, it broke my heart to read a parent's cry for help. Paragraph upon paragraph I felt and shared their pain as they described how they have to choose between their family's physical health and safety or an even remotely equitable education, and that was the moment, as an educator and parent myself, that I felt I needed to advocate for them.
Our children deserve better than this. There is no conceivable way a rushed transition back like this one will give any students a fair shot, all students will receive a significantly worse experience with teachers juggling three homeroom groups across five subjects, with both in-person and virtual students at the same time. In addition, students will now be receiving two days less of instruction than they are receiving now.
It shocks and saddens me that our leaders, who recently had several positive cases in the central office, think that sending children back to school is a safe idea. In conclusion, having just learned how to navigate virtual instruction, I can't imagine now spending my day trying to navigate a classroom full of students as well as a virtual classroom at the same time, along with planning engaging instructional materials for the three days I won't see them. I've been teaching for over a decade, and I love it, but I've never been this stressed out, burnt out, undervalued and angry in my entire career.
Rebecca Rosenblum
Warrenton
