As the ongoing crisis concerning the COVID-19 virus continues to dominate the news cycle, I just want to remind everyone that focusing on helping others may offer a remedy for the stress you may be feeling. There are many volunteer opportunities in our community, a good number of which have been made known through this publication. One such organization I want to give a shout out to is the PATH Volunteer Hub and its Let’s Volunteer site (letsvolunteer.org), which helped me connect with 4P Foods (http://4pfoods.com/how-it-works).
My initial encounter with 4P Foods happened because I like to eat. About a month or so ago, a Facebook post grabbed my attention, noting “Taco Tuesday” grab and go lunches that were available at Lord Fairfax Community College to all free of charge. My husband and I headed out, picked up a yummy lunch (three beef tacos) and made a donation to benefit local farmers dealing with the economic fallout from the virus situation. Since then, the Tuesday grab and go lunches are now also held on Thursday for anyone needing lunch, regardless of their ability to pay.
4P Foods is located in the Vint Hill Farms complex with a mission to increase year-round access to sustainable and locally produced food, to create a marketplace where farmers can thrive, and to improve food equity. Volunteers can help at its warehouse -- sign up via PATH’s letsvolunteer.org site -- as I did (making cardboard boxes). They need help with various tasks to connect households, offices and communities to local food with direct deliveries.
Each week 4P Foods offers a selection of seasonal, organic produce, pastured and grass-fed meat, and grass-fed, hormone-free dairy from small-scale, local and regional farms. These same farms are the ones participating in the Tuesday and Thursday grab and go lunches.
4P Foods is just one of the many listings provided on letsvolunteer.org. The site allows you to choose organizations and/or areas in which you have a particular interest or skill you’d like to contribute. Email notifications can be set up to let you know when something you’ve chosen becomes available or volunteers are needed. You decide if the situation works for you and your schedule and pitch in when you can.
Fauquier County has been my home since 1986. It’s a beautiful place full of good people that make it a community of which you want to be a part.
Kirsten King
Warrenton
