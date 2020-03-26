Years ago, a friend of mine and I had planned on going out to dinner. However, we both were too tired after a hard day's work to go out "on the town." Our solution was to stay home, but we still wanted social interaction with one another. So, we both ordered pizza to be delivered to our respective houses. After deliveries were made, we called each other and talked on the phone while we ate our pizza in our own home while relaxing. We had a great time talking and eating without getting dressed up and going out. I thought this may be a solution for those who are staying at home and missing interaction with others. Even though we are isolated in our homes, we don't have to be isolated from one another; there are solutions. And there are now many alternatives to pizza.
Alice Felts
Warrenton
