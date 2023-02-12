Town and county residents continue to ask themselves and their elected officials a straightforward question: How does dropping a five-acre data center on the most prominent hilltop at the gateway to historic Warrenton make sense?
Thousands have signed petitions stating their concerns. Hundreds of town and county residents have posted “Stop Amazon” signs on their properties. Hundreds more have provided written comments and provided persuasive testimony during public hearings about concerns for Warrenton’s unique lifestyle, property values, future development and fears about the toxic noise and vibrations. Again, why is this project so compelling?
The project’s history has been troubling. The Warrenton Town Council initiated a zoning ordinance amendment to allow data centers on the same day it approved the Warrenton Comprehensive Plan, which only referred to them once regarding water use. Amazon then purchased the property after seeking assurances from town officials but, oddly, failed to include any contingencies for approval of the SUP. The town accepted Amazon’s application, although it contained material gaps in the requisite Zoning Ordinance Criteria (Section 11-3.10), which Amazon attempted to plug with flawed and refuted studies on noise, viewsheds and economic impacts. Citing these same gaps, the planning commission smartly recommended denial on Dec. 20.
But Amazon’s outsized influence can be observed again in requiring two key town officials to sign NDAs, which restricted their ability to share information with the planning commission and the public. The town manager’s decision to join Amazon’s ranks in late June further eroded confidence in the SUP review process and precipitated a reshuffling of the town council and Fauquier’s board of supervisors. Meanwhile, Amazon’s legal counsel schooled the planning commissioners on the difference between the Comp Plan and Zoning Ordinance while providing conflicting information about noise abatement, tax revenues and Amazon’s corporate ethos. Beyond dangerous attempts to “condition on the fly” toxic noise reality, Amazon’s influence has left a trail of potential conflicts of interest, which must now be sorted out through expensive FOIA litigation.
Indeed, we deserve better explanations from council members who say things like “change is inevitable,” “data centers have been operating in this county for years,” or even “the Feds will grab it if we don’t.” Those that suggest it’s the council’s job to find a tenant for “vacant [land] doing nothing” should reread what the Comp Plan calls for. And those that believe AWS Blackwell will generate tax revenue need to show their work as these “windfalls” have shrunk from Amazon’s original forecast of $4.6 million to the town over five years (Fauquier Times, Oct. 25, 2022) to possibly less than $2 million ($400,000 a year) should Amazon take advantage of the tax rebates for which it already qualifies.
Approximately 2,415 town and county residents that live within one-half mile and 7,610 within one mile will likely see or hear this beast. We will all see it from the Old Courthouse steps during the day, and it will light Warrenton’s sky by night. It will be an endless source of noise complaints and doom the New Town Character District instead of revitalizing it. Finding a less suitable location for this gray elephant would be impossible.
So, on Valentine’s Day, give us just one good reason this makes sense.
Dave Gibson
Warrenton
