One thing is perfectly clear from the first presidential debate… [former Vice President Joe] Biden proved he’s the wrong man for the job. Why?
Biden explained it himself that he's incapable of multitasking. To paraphrase his answers about opening schools and fixing our economy he said you can't fix those issues until you fix COVID-19! Biden's exact quote, “… you can't fix the economy until you fix the COVID crisis …" Really!
Can you imagine President [Franklin] Roosevelt declaring "We can't win the war in the Pacific until we win the war in Europe?" Ridiculous!
How many problems X in your daily life must you put aside until you fix problems Y? ln essence, our economy and school openings can go to “Hades in a handbasket” until we get a vaccine and/or fix COVID-19. I don't think so, Joe! As a candidate, “You’re fired!”
Ron Nist
Warrenton
