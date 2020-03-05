“That’s the problem with denial. Reality doesn’t care what you think. It just keeps rolling along.”
– Lee Childs, “Past Tense.”
We can’t get much more of a reality check than a presidential budget proposal. There is no denying that Donald Trump’s 2021 budget is heavy on defense spending – remember that border wall that Mexico was going to pay for?
Reality: The proposed budget allocates $7.2 billion of taxpayer money (yours and mine) for the wall, for a grand total of $18.2 billion, so far.
The U.S. already spends more on defense than any other country in the world. In fact, the U.S. spent over $649 billion in 2018, which is more than the next seven countries (China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, United Kingdom and Germany) combined at $609 billion.
We can deny that money for increased defense spending will come from our pockets, but now that the Republicans have cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations, for a total of $37 billion less revenue in 2019, who else will foot the bill?
Reality: Trump’s budget proposes cuts on domestic spending to pay for increases in the already fat defense budget. The budget includes cuts for Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid, affordable housing, education and environmental protection.
What we can’t deny is that we – if we aren’t millionaires -- will all feel the pinch as will our children and grandchildren.
Reality: Denial of this administration’s actions and priorities won’t change the way they will spend your hard-earned money. Only voting for and electing officials who care about you, your family and those who are most vulnerable, will affect change.
Kathryn Kadilak
The Plains
