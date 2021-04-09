LETTER: A nursery rhyme for our American times

“One dark night, the moon was shining bright,
Two blind men got up to have a fight.
Back-to-back they faced each other,
Drew their swords and shot each other!”
My wife and I both laughed at this nursery rhyme growing up in the shadow of WW2 living in very different parts of England, the formative modern democracy. Nursery rhymes tend to carry a message from an earlier social disaster. Could this rhyme relate to Hitler and his Nazi Germany or to Victorian England with its rotten boroughs and a House of Lords with autocratic powers?
Today, in the United States our democracy is cursed with rotten boroughs – gerrymandering - and the Senate’s modern filibuster is having the same stultifying effect as did the Victorian House of Lords, through which a minority was able to block much-needed and largely popular legislation.
Also, we had a would-be dictator allegedly supported by 40% of the population, many influenced by emotional expressions flowing through social media rather than verifiable facts and largely balanced reporting in the traditional press.
Literacy enables independent learning and thus inspires thought. Preliterate societies relied on verbal communication, which stimulated emotion and enabled dictators to rule in a tribal state -- so noted Marshall McLuhan in his 1962 book “The Gutenberg Galaxy.” McLuhan showed us that the 15th century invention of the printing press -- and the widespread literacy it enabled -- stimulated independent thought; created “the public;” and was a key to the evolution of modern democracy. He projected that the electronic media would return us to a post-literate tribal state. Historically, the government of tribal states has been polarized to the point of violence.
So how do we return to a strong democracy in the face of gerrymandering, the modern filibuster and social media? Are we to be governed by politically dead people who get up each day to have a fight?
Happily, as a some-time republican voter, I believe the last presidential election was a step in the right direction.
Leo J Schefer
Warrenton
Editor’s note: The nursery rhyme cited here appears to be a variation on a poem attributed to Tyler Rager.
