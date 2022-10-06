This letter is addressed to the members of the Warrenton Town Council.
My name is Kevin O’Neill, director, Fauquier Climate Change Group. While several of our members are town residents, the majority, including myself, reside in the county. I am writing this letter on behalf of the whole group to express our disagreement with the siting of the proposed Amazon data center in the town of Warrenton and the complete opposition to the proposed Dominion power line supporting it through the county. Please read my alternative proposal because you may find that it helps in your decision making.
Others have pointed out the obvious shortcomings of the Amazon/Dominion project: The very real chance of a shortfall or no revenue as has happened in Loudon County; the use of more than 41 prime acres with very few new jobs resulting (and most of those jobs would require a very specific expertise); the possibility of home value reduction; the irritations of noise and heat; the potential for land lost by residents to eminent domain for the power lines; the pollution of the viewshed; the loss of what makes Fauquier a desirable place to live – the list just keeps going on.
This is a lose/lose situation. There may be a way to turn this lose/lose situation into a win.
There is a proposed utility scale solar facility south of the Warrenton/Fauquier Airport. Next to the proposed utility scale solar facility, there is a closed golf course (which is already not farmland), with more than enough land for construction (properly sited out of view) and an existing high-power line already in place. As part of their due diligence, the solar company has already started contacting residents to ensure that historical and cultural issues are addressed, including those affecting the local Black community.
I am proposing that the town council reject Amazon’s application, allowing Amazon to shift its attention from Blackwell/Lee Highway to this alternate site. This idea will provide an option that meets the needs of the stakeholders:
Amazon will be able to build its data center.
The proposed utility scale solar facility could provide Amazon with a source of alternative energy, furthering its corporate goals, using an existing high-power line that is already in place.
The county will still reap tax revenue. I propose that the county give Warrenton a portion of that revenue to help compensate for lost revenue, after Warrenton turns down Amazon in this scenario.
The current resident uprising against the Amazon project will go away, since the data center will not be in Warrenton nor require transmission towers.
While getting all of the pieces to fit together has proven to be an interesting puzzle, it is possible, according to my research. The advantages to the town of considering this proposal are obvious. I appreciate the attention that you will give to this proposal.
Kevin T. O’Neill
Director, Fauquier Climate Change Group
