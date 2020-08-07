The blended model, unanimously adopted [by the Fauquier County School Board] July 13, is still the best option for Fauquier County children despite the teachers union change in position. This model allows risk-averse or high-risk families to choose virtual education. Other parents may choose in classroom education two days per week.
We are not Fairfax or Prince William. Fairfax has had 15,231 COVID cases. 8,370 in Prince William. In Fauquier, 552 cases and eight deaths since March.
Children are our most precious asset, but it is unrealistic to reduce risk to zero. If only zero risk was acceptable, we would not allow children to ride school buses, go on field trips, or play on the playground. In 2017-2018, the CDC estimates 600 children died of the flu. In Virginia in 2018-2019, five children died of the flu. Schools did not close.
Essential workers have been working or have gone back to work. They are taking necessary precautions and assuming reasonable risks to perform their essential duties. Why are we treating teachers differently? Teachers are essential workers. If they or their family are high risk, then, they can teach virtually.
The consequences if schools are closed include academic regressions, anxiety, food insecurity and other challenges. Experts hypothesize that the benefits of attending school outweigh the risks.
There is evidence that educating and taking care of children can be done with low risk. Some child care centers in Virginia remained open and more opened their doors during Phase Two.
The blended model is the right choice for Fauquier.
Corrie Sirkin
Manassas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.