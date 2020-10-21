I support Donald Trump for president and wonder why more people of both parties do not appreciate his many accomplishments. In search for a reliable source that would state the truth about the good that Trump has achieved, I knew that Fox News would give a biased account favoring Trump and was surprised to find “A Fact-Checked List of Trump’s Accomplishments” in The New York Times. What better source could there be than the Democrat Party-supporting Times that has not backed a Republican for president since 1956 when they backed Eisenhower. Today they support Democrat Joe Biden.
In my letter to the editor in last week’s Fauquier Times I simply restated the facts that the left-leaning New York Times has validated by fact-checking Trump’s accomplishments. Read the entire article (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/11/opinion/fact-check-trump.html?searchResultPosition=1 ). The Times told the truth. What is the truth about Joe Biden’s record?
For an answer to that question, go to “www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-biden-senate” to view Joe Biden’s record. The Los Angeles Times article says:
Biden opposed school busing for desegregation in the 1970s.
He voted for a measure aimed at outlawing gay marriage in the 1990s.
He was an ally of the banking and credit card industry.
He chaired the 1991 Clarence Thomas hearings that gave short shrift to the sexual harassment allegations raised by Anita Hill.
He backed crime legislation that many blamed for helping fuel an explosion in prison population.
He eulogized Sen. Strom Thurmond (R-South Carolina) who rose to prominence as a segregationist.
He backed the Iraq war.
Biden has had to reverse his views on these issues in order to be in tune with today’s Democrat platform. I wonder just what he really believes, what does he actually stand for?
For instance, what are his views on fracking? In an interview with Anderson Cooper he said he would not ban fracking but would be “transitioning from fracking.” In other words, he would ban fracking. Cooper said, “It sounds like you are trying to have it both ways.” Biden has flip-flopped on so many issues.
As I said in my first letter to the editor, look at what both have accomplished, what both stand for and vote for the one who has helped America grow. Also, keep America united: pray for the one who becomes president.
Aubrey Smith
Broad Run
