At this moment, our lives are changing. History is being made in front of our eyes before we have even reached adulthood. Tragedy defines our history, molding our culture and way of life. Our lives began after a tragedy, the tragedy of 9/11. Our childhood consisted of seeing the war in Afghanistan on TV and now, once we are beginning to figure ourselves out, we are hit with yet another mark for the history books, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior, this is an experience that has reset our way of living and stolen precious opportunities.
You are allowed to be angry, you are allowed to be upset. Nevertheless, we will combat this together. Even if we can’t physically be together, I encourage you to take the isolation, the separation, and use it for your advantage.
To be very truthful, I am personally not taking this easily. I tend to create value through productivity and I know I’m not the only one. We as students have had our lives halted; it seems our forward movement has been suddenly tangled up and lost.
However, I am learning that I don’t need to be productive to value myself. You are allowed to sit and stay still. This is a pandemic we are going through. There is no expectation for anyone to take this easily and act like everything is normal, because it isn’t.
I am not going to sugarcoat this, it will not be easy for many, someone we love could get sick, but the uncertainty won’t last forever.
Take this as an opportunity to get to know yourself. Not the person you created in school or around your friends, but dive into yourself and really understand who you are. The noise of life has been muffled, take this as an opportunity to listen to yourself for once.
Every tragedy has a hidden reward, and this is no exception. We will come out of this confusing situation with a new realization about our world and a new appreciation for those we care about. When we come out of this, we will realize just how precious our relationships are.
We will come out of this with a new appreciation for our schools and teachers because, as much as we used to say how we hated school, I know we are all really missing it right now.
We will come out of this changed for the better, and we will hopefully know ourselves a little more.
This letter is directed to my peers, but this can be applied to anyone regardless of who you are. Be gentle with yourself, good times will soon come along.
Nayeli Arellano
Fauquier High School Falconer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.