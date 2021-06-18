You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: A heartfelt thank you to the citizens of Fauquier County

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I have written letters like this in the past but somehow it never gets old. After missing a year due to COVID restrictions, VFW Post 9835 was back on station at Giant and Safeway this past Memorial Day weekend to again hand out poppies in remembrance of those who gave their lives in the service of this country and to solicit such donations as you wished to make.

No amount was too small and the sentiments so many of you expressed as you received your Buddy Poppies from our post members were heartwarming. As in years past, your generosity knew no bounds – the post collected more than $6,800 in donations in the three days leading up to Memorial Day.

Again, I promise that the funds you so generously donated will again be earmarked as gifts, awards and donations to deserving individuals and institutions in Warrenton, Fauquier County and selected veteran-benefitting sites in Virginia and across the nation.

And we look forward to seeing you again prior to Veterans Day in November. On behalf of the more than 260 members of the Robert E. Laing Memorial Post 9835 in Warrenton, thank you!

Jeff Dombroff

Post Commander, VFW Post 9835

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..