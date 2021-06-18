LETTER: A heartfelt thank you to the citizens of Fauquier County

I have written letters like this in the past but somehow it never gets old. After missing a year due to COVID restrictions, VFW Post 9835 was back on station at Giant and Safeway this past Memorial Day weekend to again hand out poppies in remembrance of those who gave their lives in the service of this country and to solicit such donations as you wished to make.
No amount was too small and the sentiments so many of you expressed as you received your Buddy Poppies from our post members were heartwarming. As in years past, your generosity knew no bounds – the post collected more than $6,800 in donations in the three days leading up to Memorial Day.
Again, I promise that the funds you so generously donated will again be earmarked as gifts, awards and donations to deserving individuals and institutions in Warrenton, Fauquier County and selected veteran-benefitting sites in Virginia and across the nation.
And we look forward to seeing you again prior to Veterans Day in November. On behalf of the more than 260 members of the Robert E. Laing Memorial Post 9835 in Warrenton, thank you!
Jeff Dombroff
Post Commander, VFW Post 9835
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.