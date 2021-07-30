LETTER: A great lesson in wokeism and the 1619 project

The first thing one must learn about our woke brethren is if you don’t agree with their principles, they won’t attack yours — they’ll attack your character. [“Our nation needs to learn from history before we can move ahead,” Fauquier Times, July 14.] In my case, out of the gate I am a white supremacist with a 400-year history behind me. As such, I received my K-12 education in Pennsylvania and would have fought against slavery, which would have put me in good company with those soldiers buried no more than a bicycle ride on R-29N — hallowed ground, as some signs say along the way.
In no way in my challenged article [“The racial future of our country lies ahead of us, rather than behind,” Fauquier Times, June 30] did I attack that author [“Did somebody say Juneteenth?” Fauquier Times, June 16]. Woke brethren denigrate the opposition because on the table of ideas they rarely, if ever, have anything to offer.
For example, the letter writer wrote, “This country has a 400-year history of white supremacy and racial discrimination, and little progress has been made on rectifying that.” Really? I’d hardly characterize the eight-year term of our first Black president [one of my so called “whatabouts”] as “little progress.” To characterize President Barack Obama as a “whatabout” is a denigration of the man, not to mention he became such on the backs of thousands of white votes — either conveniently ignored by this author or ignorant of.
So, what we have before us is like the problem(s) facing Booker T. Washington and W. E. B. Du Bois during Reconstruction [Civil Rights Act of 1866/Constitutional Amendment XIV] and later between Martin Luther King, Jr., and Malcom X [Civil Rights Act of 1964/Voting Rights Act of 1965], each with a strikingly different strategy for Black Americans in their pursuit of civil rights. One could hardly argue, it seems to me, that our country was sitting in the stands watching the game rather than being on the playing field. Is there more work to be done? No doubt!
Further, the author takes me to task on my thoughts about the importance of celebrating July 4th as an American holiday defunct of skin color, ethnicity, religiosity, etc. For example, “Does he not realize that the Revolution was in part fought to preserve slavery?” Of course, fought against slavery to the crown rather than slavery in America. Pointing out that much of [General George] Washington’s army was made up of slaves to cement his argument would be tantamount to arguing the valor of the Tuskegee Airmen in WWII was to improve the civil rights of Black Americans. Ludicrous on its face!
Last, this author characterizes me “ ... and others like him continue to think in racist and white supremacist ways … ” is an attempt to divide us. Nothing new here! The British used the same strategy during the Revolution by granting Black Americans their freedom by fighting as “loyalist” for the crown -- and thousands did in response to the royal governor of Virginia’s offer of freedom. In short, to characterize me as a white supremacist has about as much chance of success as a snowball in hell!
-- Ron Nist
Warrenton
