LETTER: A fond goodbye to Regina Caporuscio of St. Anthony Farm

The ancient tradition of the farmers market was revived in Warrenton in 1985, and Regina Caporuscio was the last of the original members.

This resourceful, accomplished and strong woman got up early, drove far, set up her tent and endured whatever the weather would bring in order to offer her vegetables, baked goods, jams and more to the people of town.

Over these 37 years she has made many, many friends and particularly among her fellow vendors. Regina planted, weeded and harvested everything she grew, and made everything else while at the same time caring for her home and family. Regina passed away just a few days beyond her 85th birthday, which she celebrated last Saturday at the farmers market. I grieve her loss.

Jim Mello

Rixeyville