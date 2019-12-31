Many of us read animal fables to our children and grandchildren. But some, like “The Scorpion and the Frog,” are perhaps a bit too intense for childhood consumption. In this version, the frog is tricked by the scorpion into carrying him across the river on its back. But, midway over, the scorpion stings the frog and dooms them both to death.
John Malcom’s “The Scorpion and the Tortoise” is similar, but, in this instance, the tortoise survives because it is protected by its shell. The tortoise says, “If it had not been for the armor which God has given me, I should have been stung to death.” To which, the scorpion replies, “Blame me not. It is not my fault; it is that of my nature.”
Its allegorical relevancy is striking. Like the tortoise, we have armor that protects us from political harm. Another name for that armor is the Constitution. It lays out the balance of power through a concept of “separation of powers,” a system of “checks and balances,” and the principles of “due process” and the “rule of law.” It was written by man but receives at least partial inspiration from man’s religious ideals and values.
In the creation of the Constitution, and at other pivotal moments throughout American history, our religious principles have provided the necessary moral guidance. But, in other instances, we have committed grievous errors; primarily as a result of deviating from the path of moral authority.
The Constitution is our bulwark against our worst inclinations; and if we ever fail to defend it, then would-be despots will seek to circumvent it. Such is the case today. Our president believes that the Constitution gives him unlimited power without accountability. This is false. The president took an oath to defend the Constitution and is accountable to Congress were he ever to break it.
Many regard our president as an amoral person who is unfit for office. Even if true, however, these perceptions do not justify removing a duly elected president. The following does.
The president ABUSED the official powers of his office to extort a foreign country to investigate a domestic political rival for personal gain. Subsequently, knowing the facts of the matter were going to reach Congress, the President took steps to cover up his misdeeds and OBSTRUCT Congress from discovering the truth. The preponderance of evidence confirms the president’s intent and actions. What he did is clear. What he did blatantly violates the Constitution.
The President’s conduct should surprise no one. He will exploit anyone’s fears or weaknesses to leverage control for his own personal self-interests. Towards this end, he employs nefarious implements from his tool box of corruption. He has acquired these tools over a lifetime of self-dealing and their habitual utilization has permanently shaped his character. The scorpion stings the tortoise midway in crossing the river because it simply can’t help itself. So it is with our president; it is in his nature.
Most of us do not seek the weaknesses in others in order to corrupt them; rather, we seek the good in order to share in the fellowship of man. In a Luke Bryan country western hit, the lyric professes, “I believe this world ain’t half as bad as it looks. I believe most people are good.” Most of us, in our hearts, know this to be true; most people are honest, decent and caring.
But most of us, in our heads, also know that the inverse is true; some of the world is as bad as it is depicted, and some people are as bad as they seem. Some are dishonest, amoral and without empathy. We must not be fooled by those who exhibit such character faults. The tortoise at first believed the scorpion, but when its actions proved otherwise the tortoise shunned the scorpion and thanked God for its armor.
And so it must be with us. We must shun the deceiver who would harm us and be thankful for the many blessings given us. And beyond gratitude, we must also seek the good that resides in each of us. For, it is only through this inherent good that we will persevere, and our nation will be healed.
This is our true nature.
Don Bachmann
Marshall
Yet another baseless anti-Trump hit-piece rooted in the dislike for this President and his policies.
This time, wrapped in another contrived and condescending sermon by this serial opinionator in an attempt to take the high-road and legitimize the Democrats’ talking points – a very transparent and sophomoric debate strategy for a weak, strawman argument.
Aside from hearsay and disgruntled whining, the only firsthand facts presented at the sham hearings within the House of Representatives were the timeline, the call transcript and Sondland’s direct testimony that the President wanted nothing. These facts hardly support the diatribe above.
And spare us from your lame interpretation of the Constitution and the Separation of Powers model. There is an increasing concern that the Ukraine in concert with the Democrats conspired in 2016 to tarnish the Trump campaign. Isn’t it the President’s duty to ask the newly elected Ukrainian government to investigate this possible corruption on behalf of the American people? Not once did Trump mention Biden on the call, but in my opinion, if any investigation does end up ensnaring the real perpetrators of corruption (likely the Bidens), then it’s a bonus.
To embrace this attempt at impeachment without acknowledging the entire political context, i.e., Biden’s admitted extortion of the Ukraine; Democrat’s conspiring to tarnish Trump, including the now entirely discredited dossier; the Mueller investigation which found no collusion with Russia; and finally, the very real prospect that the previous administration in concert with the FBI spied illegally on the Trump campaign in an attempt to derail his candidacy and presidency, is the height of intellectual dishonesty – a hallmark of the Democrat’s mentality.
Yes indeed, this hate-filled charade inflicted upon our country by Democrats in an attempt at subterfuge and cover-up for their own misdeeds is a fable for us all.
