I’ve seen two letters to the editor recently regarding the 2022 tax rate [“Fauquier County tax rate is still too high,” May 11; “2022 county tax rate unacceptable,” May 25]. Both complained that even though the tax rate was lowered significantly, they felt their tax increase was too high.
I think many seem to forget that we are only re-assessed every four years, not each year. Home values have skyrocketed in the past couple of years in our area. Homes are selling very quickly and sometimes above the listing price, and there’s limited inventory.
I feel the board of supervisors has done their best to lower the rate as much as possible, while still balancing the needs of the county and its citizens.
For those who feel it is still too high, what would you be willing to cut? Instead of just complaining, offer solutions.
Lisa Dowd
Warrenton
