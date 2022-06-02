Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.