Comments on a Dec. 11 letter to the editor by Arthur Von Keller IV:
There are several comments that are either factually incorrect or require some clarification.
a) Gun show “loophole” is more of a myth than reality. I suggest that the original postergo to a gun show to see how easy it is to purchase a gun without a background check. There are efforts underway with the DOJ and ATF to track guns used in crimes using forward trace to identify who the actual purchaser was. I think that you will find that they are either stolen or obtained through straw man purchases.
b) The attacker at Virginia Tech did not use a military assault weapon but two handguns.
c) Motive for the Las Vegas shooting and details of how the shooter was able to move the firearms and ammunition into the room prior to the attack will probably remain unknown.
d) The Pulse Night Club shooting was one of the worst terrorist attacks in U.S. history.
e) Sandy Hook was a tragedy from the beginning. The mother bought the guns for her son who was on psychotropic drugs, killed his mother and then went to the school on a murderous spree.
f) The killer at Pensacola Naval Air Station was committed by a Saudi pilot trainee who bought a handgun legally using a hunting license loophole in both federal and state law, this should be closed immediately.
g) The Washington Naval Yard killing is tragic because it could have been prevented, the shooter lost his job the day before, his access to both the base and facility were not revoked, he entered the building, killed at least one security guard and used his weapon for most of the killing.
h) The Marjory Stoneman High School killings to me are the most tragic of all. The armed resource officer hid in fear, responding officers waited until a supervisor arrived and established a perimeter and then waited for SWAT to arrive. The killer had long departed. This was the procedure when the Columbine High School shooting occurred nearly two decades ago. Clearly the responding department had not established active shooter response procedures and training.
i) The STEM school south of Denver is a case study on how to respond. Armed resource officer immediately went and subdued one of the shooters while deputies arrived within a couple of minutes and captured the second shooter. Unfortunately, one boy was killed, but there was no a mass shooting.
j) The Aurora, Colorado, shooting is interesting in that the shooter apparently planned his killing spree, his therapist was concerned about his mental stability and more important, he passed by movie theaters that allowed concealed carry to one that was a gun-free zone.
k) Are mass shootings on the rise or not? There was a recent study at Northeastern University that provides insight into this question and the answer is no. FBI crime statistics show a decline in violent crime across the nation. It is important to look at real data and ask our representatives what actions are taken for risk assessment to mitigate these types of crime.
Discussion of weapons of war need to be discussed in more detail at a later date and another discussion on the Second Amendment would also be in order after participants read the Federalist Papers.
John Maxwell
Warrenton
Good post. The largest single problem with this issue is the dishonest media and the openly lying left who only care about their narrative. We see how duplicitous stories are crafted and spread when one of these tragedies occurs, for well meaning but gullible, misinformed people to digest.
