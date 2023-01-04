The “bomb cyclone” weather scare had avoided northern Fauquier, which suffered only dropping temperatures and high winds that had died down by 6 p.m. My Christmas weekend started with an early Friday evening dinner with a friend.
I arrived back at my home in Marshall around 8 p.m. to be greeted by a house guest in the yard. She announced the power had just gone off, which meant also the heat. It was 14 degrees outside and dropping.
My reaction was, “It’s usually only off for hours; let’s get out all the quilts and blankets and go to bed early. The lights coming back on will wake us.”
I reported the outage to Dominion Power, whose robo answerer invited me to download the app or go online for status reports (without power).
Early Christmas Eve morning, with the in-house temp at 40 degrees, my guest wisely decided to head south to family. Half my friends were away; the others had cats and could therefore not accommodate me and my ailing 12-year-old dog.
One true friend invited me to stay and bring my dog. My former barn cat could tough it out in my linen closet. I quickly gathered a few church clothes, dog food and medicine. The Dominion phone agent said the power would be back by 11 p.m.
I went off to an evening church service, then back to my friend’s house to check on the dog. I called Dominion to find that the “restoration time” had been changed to 2 a.m. The agent didn’t sound sure.
Suddenly, it dawned on me that I was without a home for Christmas, dependent on the dog-inclusive kindness of others, with all my “things” in a bag. Granted, I had credit cards, cash and money in the bank. But that doesn’t do one much good when everything is closed (including early hours at McDonald’s).
Mine was a “first world” version of what many in, yes, even Fauquier County, go through every day — without credit cards or much cash. The uncertainty was the worst part for me. Imagine if I didn’t know where I’d be staying next week. What would it be like to be living in the car in this weather? What would a warming shelter be like at Christmas? What if you had a pet? What if you didn’t have friends who could afford to be so generous?
The power came back on at 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day. Ironically, I was volunteering at a long-planned free Christmas dinner at the church.
A policeman dropped by and was able to answer the question Dominion agents wouldn’t: What happened?
He explained that a huge tree had fallen near a transformer. They cut power to the transformer for safety until the tree could be removed. Then, they restored power based on priorities set by how many people would be affected.
I live on a rural dirt road. We were last. Why couldn’t I know that?
I’m looking forward to a new year. I already have one resolution: Find out what we can do to help the homeless.
Pat Reilly
Marshall
